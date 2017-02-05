Check out this new TV spot for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — A new TV spot for X-Men spinoff film Logan has been revealed as the release date for the highly anticipated movie gets closer.

Hugh Jackman stars as the title character who eventually becomes X-Men superhero we identify him as, Wolverine. Set in the future, Logan’s attempt to conceal his legacy while he takes care of an ailing Professor X is at stakes with the arrival of a young mutant pursued by dark forces.

Also starring in the film are Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In 2024 the mutant population has shrunk significantly and the X-Men have disbanded. Logan, whose power to self-heal is dwindling, has surrendered himself to alcohol and now earns a living as a chauffeur. He takes care of the ailing old Professor X whom he keeps hidden away. One day, a female stranger asks Logan to drive a girl named Laura to the Canadian border. At first he refuses, but the Professor has been waiting for a long time for her to appear. Laura possesses an extraordinary fighting prowess and is in many ways like Wolverine. She is pursued by sinister figures working for a powerful corporation; this is because her DNA contains the secret that connects her to Logan. A relentless pursuit begins… In this third cinematic outing featuring the Marvel comic book character Wolverine we see the superheroes beset by everyday problems. They are aging, ailing and struggling to survive financially. A decrepit Logan is forced to ask himself if he can or even wants to put his remaining powers to good use. It would appear that in the near-future, the times in which they were able to put the world to rights with razor sharp claws and telepathic powers are now over.”

Logan is set for release on March 3.

A screengrab from Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’.