Check out this new Netflix trailer for ‘Girlfriend’s Day’ (VIDEO)

‘Girlfriend’s Day’ starring Bob Odenkirk and Amber Tamlyn is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2017.LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― Bob Odenkirk plays Ray, a greeting card writer, in upcoming American comedy-drama “Girlfriend’s Day”, directed by Michael Paul Stephenson.

In this Netflix film, Ray gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a new holiday.

This film also stars Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr., Stacy Keach, Rich Sommer, June Diane Raphael, Andy Richter, Stephanie Courtney, Toby Huss, Stephen Michael Quezada, Derek Waters, and Echo Kellum.

