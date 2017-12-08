Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Check out this new featurette for Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Greatest Showman’ (VIDEO)

Friday December 8, 2017
05:39 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Here is a new featurette for 20th Century Fox’s upcoming P.T. Barnum biopic and original musical The Greatest Showman that stars Hugh Jackman in the main role.

Set in the 1800s, the film is based on the life and story of Phineas Taylor “P. T.” Barnum, the founder of the famous travelling circus and self-ascribed “Greatest Show on Earth” as he risks his career and reputation to create the beloved Barnum & Bailey Circus. 

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. 

The synopsis of the film reads: “Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.”

The Greatest Showman is set for release on December 20.

A screengrab from ‘The Greatest Showman’ that stars Hugh Jackman.A screengrab from ‘The Greatest Showman’ that stars Hugh Jackman.

