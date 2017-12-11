Check out this new clip from Matt Damon’s ‘Downsizing’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from sci-fi Downsizing that has Neil Patrick Harris throwing a sales pitch on the perks of going small.

In the film, Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig play a couple who decide to abandon their normal lives and join the innovative and planet-saving “downsized” community of Leisureland, New Mexico that involves them literally shrinking their bodies.

The film also stars Jason Sudeikis, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Udo Kier and James Van Der Beek.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.”

Downsizing is set for release on December 22.

Kristen Wiig and Matt Damon in a scene from ‘Downsizing’. — Handout via AFP