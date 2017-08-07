Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Check out this insane music video for 'Inferno' from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (VIDEO)

Monday August 7, 2017
03:48 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has just released a bizarre retro video for Inferno, from the recent movie’s soundtrack, that features David Hasselhoff in his disco best!  

The music video for Inferno will be included as a bonus feature in the upcoming home release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and it also has cameos from Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Zoe Saldana.  

Marvel legend Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel Live personality Guillermo Rodriguez and Gunn are also featured in the video which is modelled after music TV shows of the early eighties.   

