Check out this blooper reel from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Sadly, there is no baby Groot, but we promise the rest of the cast in this hilarious clip featuring bloopers from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The gag reel includes a segment where Kurt Russell calls Star-Lord “Star Wars” instead, then blurted out that they may have a (copyright) problem.

However, as both franchises are from Disney, it may not be an issue.

Check out the video for some quick laughs.

This screenshot shows the cast of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ in a scene that did not make it into the movie. — Picture via YouTube/Disney Movies Anywhere