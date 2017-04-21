Check out these new ‘Despicable Me 3’ clips (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 14 — Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released two new TV spots for Despicable Me 3 and we’re loving what we see — totally can’t wait for the movie to be out!

The synopsis of this latest instalment in this hugely popular animated film finds Gru continuing his adventures with Lucy and their daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes — except that this time he will be facing off against his most formidable nemesis to date.

Steve Carell is back to voice Gru with Trey Parker as Balthazar, Kristen Wiig as Lucy, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Dana Gaier as Edith and Nev Scharrel as Agnes along with Russell Brand, Steve Coogan, Dana Gaier and Andy Newman.

Despicable Me 3 is set for release on June 30.

A screengrab from ‘Despicable Me 3’.