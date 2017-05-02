Last updated Tuesday, May 02, 2017 3:08 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Check out more footage from ‘Wonder Woman’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday May 2, 2017
12:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: This is how smoking weakens a gene that protects arteriesThe Edit: This is how smoking weakens a gene that protects arteries

The Edit: Janet Jackson announces she is resuming her tour this fallThe Edit: Janet Jackson announces she is resuming her tour this fall

The Edit: New ‘Wonder Woman’ TV Spot proves justice has a new nameThe Edit: New ‘Wonder Woman’ TV Spot proves justice has a new name

Six dead, more than 20 injured in S. Korean crane accidentSix dead, more than 20 injured in S. Korean crane accident

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Here’s a little more footage from DC’s upcoming Wonder Woman that stars Gal Gadot courtesy of a new TV spot that aired during today’s episode of Gotham.

Joining Gadot in the film are Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner and Saïd Taghmaoui.

The new clip focuses on Wonder Woman’s origin and gives us a better glimpse at Steve Trevor.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Wonder Woman hits movie theatres around the world next summer when Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action adventure from director Patty Jenkins. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers... and her true destiny.”

Wonder Woman is set for release on June 2.

A screengrab of Gal Gadot as ‘Wonder Woman’. A screengrab of Gal Gadot as ‘Wonder Woman’.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline