Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Check out more footage from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (VIDEO)

Sunday September 10, 2017
01:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Warung Cikgu offers hearty no-frills nasi MmanggeyThe Edit: Warung Cikgu offers hearty no-frills nasi Mmanggey

The Edit: New ‘Thor: Ragnorak’ clip offers more exciting footageThe Edit: New ‘Thor: Ragnorak’ clip offers more exciting footage

The Edit: Must-try noodles at Cheras’ Big Sea Seafood RestaurantThe Edit: Must-try noodles at Cheras’ Big Sea Seafood Restaurant

The Edit: Kooshboo offers elegant kid’s clothes with lots of soulThe Edit: Kooshboo offers elegant kid’s clothes with lots of soul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — A new TV spot for highly anticipated Thor: Ragnarok offers us even more action-packed footage from the film.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger: The Incredible Hulk!”

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3.

A screengrab from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.A screengrab from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline