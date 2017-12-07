Chastain hits the red carpet at ‘Molly’s Game’ UK premiere (VIDEO)

Jessica Chastain plays the protagonist in the film opposite Elba as her lawyer and the two award winning actors were joined on the red carpet by the real life Molly Bloom. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 7 — Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba were on a poker themed red carpet in London for the Molly’s Game UK premiere yesterday.

The movie is based on the true story of ‘Molly Bloom’, an Olympic skiing hopeful who after a serious injury ran a high-end exclusive poker game before she was caught by the FBI.

Chastain plays the protagonist in the film opposite Elba as her lawyer and the two award winning actors were joined on the red carpet by the real life Molly Bloom.

Talking on the red carpet Oscar winning writer Aaron Sorkin said he didn’t find directing for the first time too challenging: “You know it wasn’t as difficult as I thought it was going to be.

“I’ve been on the set for every movie every day for every movie I’ve ever written. And of course being a showrunner in television you have a lot of experience,” he told Reuters.

Molly’s Game is released in UK cinemas on 1 January 2018. ­— Reuters