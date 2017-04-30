Charlie Young gives birth to twins

Charlie Young and her husband welcomed twins in mid-April. — CinemaOnline picHONG KONG, April 30 — Hong Kong actress Charlie Young has recently given birth to twins.

As reported in Ming Pao, the Seven Swords actress announced the good news online back on April 27 with a photo of two babies in blue blankets.

She wrote, “Dear little babies, thank you for coming into our lives and letting us have a new understanding of love.”

Young also extended her gratitude to all the doctors and nurses who helped them welcome their twins, as well as those who wished them well.

Young married Singaporean businessman Khoo Shao Tze back in 2013 after many years of being in a relationship. They announced the pregnancy last year.

According to sources, Young’s twins were actually born in the mid of April. However, the couple and their friends kept it mum before her announcement. — CinemaOnline