Charlie Plummer cast in Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — Young American actor, Charlie Plummer, is reportedly joining Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg on the cast of All the Money in the World, a movie directed by Ridley Scott that starts filming in Italy in the coming days, according to Variety.

With just days to go before production on the picture starts, Ridley Scott has finally found an actor to play John Paul Getty III, the grandson of an American billionaire industrialist kidnapped in the 1970s by an Italian mafia organisation. Plummer, who very nearly played Spider-Man in the upcoming Homecoming, has been chosen for the role.

The Boardwalk Empire star, who soon turns 18, will play the teenager who was kidnapped in Rome in 1973 by a criminal organisation. Despite his immense fortune, the boy’s grandfather, John Paul Getty, initially refused to pay the US$17 million ransom. The oil magnate changed his mind a few months later when an ear and a lock of hair from the boy were sent to an Italian newspaper. After eventually paying out US$3 million, the victim was found alive. However, the effects of the tragic event would stay with John Paul Getty III for the rest of his life.

Spacey will play the billionaire grandfather, joined by Wahlberg as one of the oilman’s right-hand men. Williams will play the kidnapped boy’s mother.

Production on All the Money in the World is set to start this month in Italy. The movie could shape up to be a rival for Danny Boyle’s TV project Trust, on the same subject, due in 2018 on FX starring Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank.

Before catching Plummer in his upcoming role, viewers can see the actor in The Dinner, an independent movie with Richard Gere and Laura Linney. After screening at the Berlin and Tribeca film festivals, the movie is up for US release May 5. — AFP-Relaxnews