Charlie Hunnam talks about his failed marriage at 18

Charlie Hunnam poses at the premiere of the movie ‘The Lost City of Z’ in Los Angeles April 6, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 17 — Charlie Hunnam has recently opened up about his failed marriage at the young age of 18 to actress Katharine Towne.

According to The Daily Mail, the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star said he married Towne in 1999 after a short three week whirlwind romance. He had fallen for her after meeting her at a Dawson’s Creek audition.

“The first time I was ever in Vegas, I got married, which didn’t turn out that well… I’d known the girl for three weeks and we’d fallen madly in love.

“It was the first I’d ever been in love and I thought, ‘I have to leave to go back to England.’ We met at a Dawson’s Creek audition, just as a side note for whoever might be interested in the full story.”

“We fell in love and we came to Vegas because in our 18-year-old minds, we thought, ‘What if we never see each other again? Let’s get married, and then we’ll have to see each other again, even if it’s just to get divorced,’” he continued.

“And so we came to Vegas, but I couldn’t even get a drink! So I didn’t think I was going to actually be able to get married! I thought it was just a lark! But we sort of psyched ourselves into it and then at two o’clock in the morning, we ended up getting married.”

Hunnam said the marriage lasted for “three terrible, painful expensive years” but “I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good. There was a small victory!”

Hunnam is currently in a happy relationship with long-time girlfriend Morgana McNelis. The pair have been together for 12 years.