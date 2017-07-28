Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ music video has the internet all worked up

A screengrab from Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ music video.A screengrab from Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ music video.LOS ANGELES, July 28 ― If you haven’t already heard, Charli XCX’s new video for her song Boys has set the internet on a buzz and it’s easy to see why with its gender role reversal.

Music videos have long featured sexy women acting as little more than eye candy and Charli XCX decided to make a powerful statement by switching the roles and simply replacing them with men.  

The video features a slew of famous male faces, from musicians like Joe Jonas, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Will.I.Am and Wiz Khalifa to Olympian Tom Daley and YouTube star Connor Franta.  

The music video has earned over four million views in a little more than 24 hours since it was released and it certainly looks like the numbers will be climbing. 

