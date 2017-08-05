Channing Tatum voices 1980s Romanian cop in ‘Comrade Detective’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 ― Channing Tatum may be often cast as the hunk in numerous Hollywood films, but his latest outing sees him break type, playing a gruff 1980s Romanian cop in a communist propaganda television series ― or at least the voice of.

Comrade Detective is a six-part series which follows the exploits of police detectives Gregor (Florin Piersic Jr.) and Iosif (Corneliu Ulici) as they try and discover who killed their colleague. However, the Romanian dialogue is gone and the voices are clumsily dubbed over by Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Speaking at the premiere of the show at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, Tatum said “It's so wild, I really have no idea what people are going to think. I think a lot of people think we're just saying whatever, we're ad libbing or coming up with whatever we think is funny and that's not it at all. We actually shot a Romanian cop show and we are just translating what they said in Romanian. I have no idea. We didn't intend with the political climate and everything that's going on, we had no intention of diving into the choppy waters that it is at the moment. That wasn't planned. It just sort of worked out this way.”

Tatum, who also executive produced the show, was joined on the red carpet by Gordon-Levitt, who described the show as “sort of meta on a meta.”

Comrade Detective goes on release on Amazon Prime on August 4. ― Reuters

Channing Tatum voices the character of a gruff 1980s Romanian cop in communist propaganda television series ‘Comrade Detective’. — Reuters pic