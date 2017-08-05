Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Channing Tatum voices 1980s Romanian cop in ‘Comrade Detective’ (VIDEO)

Saturday August 5, 2017
10:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Facing contempt action, Singapore PM’s nephew to stay put in USFacing contempt action, Singapore PM’s nephew to stay put in US

The Edit: Smartphone with a concierge serviceThe Edit: Smartphone with a concierge service

Raus takes oath as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effectRaus takes oath as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effect

The Edit:  Apple to release new smartwatchThe Edit:  Apple to release new smartwatch

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 ― Channing Tatum may be often cast as the hunk in numerous Hollywood films, but his latest outing sees him break type, playing a gruff 1980s Romanian cop in a communist propaganda television series ― or at least the voice of.

Comrade Detective is a six-part series which follows the exploits of police detectives Gregor (Florin Piersic Jr.) and Iosif (Corneliu Ulici) as they try and discover who killed their colleague. However, the Romanian dialogue is gone and the voices are clumsily dubbed over by Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Speaking at the premiere of the show at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, Tatum said “It's so wild, I really have no idea what people are going to think. I think a lot of people think we're just saying whatever, we're ad libbing or coming up with whatever we think is funny and that's not it at all. We actually shot a Romanian cop show and we are just translating what they said in Romanian. I have no idea. We didn't intend with the political climate and everything that's going on, we had no intention of diving into the choppy waters that it is at the moment. That wasn't planned. It just sort of worked out this way.”

Tatum, who also executive produced the show, was joined on the red carpet by Gordon-Levitt, who described the show as “sort of meta on a meta.”

Comrade Detective goes on release on Amazon Prime on August 4. ― Reuters

Channing Tatum voices the character of a gruff 1980s Romanian cop in communist propaganda television series ‘Comrade Detective’. — Reuters picChanning Tatum voices the character of a gruff 1980s Romanian cop in communist propaganda television series ‘Comrade Detective’. — Reuters pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline