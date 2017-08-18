Channing Tatum to star in movie on Mexican drug cartels

Channing Tatum will star in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Logan Lucky’ in October. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Tatum will both produce and star in Bloodlines, a thriller which pits the FBI against Mexican drug cartels at the Mexican-American border, says Deadline.

The film is set in the border town of Laredo, Texas, where recently-appointed FBI agent Scott Lawson is stuck at a desk job writing reports on drug cartels. Then one day, an anonymous phone call advises him to investigate the sale of a horse at auction for a huge amount of money to a Mexican drug cartel bigwig. Along with a more experienced agent, Alma Perez, Scott sees an opportunity to infiltrate the cartel, which uses horse races for the laundering of drug money.

This is a true story, based upon facts reported by an investigation journalist from the Texas Observer. After a three-year investigation, Melissa Del Bosque will publish her book, Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI and the Battle for a Horse Racing Dynasty, on September 12, 2017, in the US.

The screenplay is written by Jonathan Herman, noted for Straight Outta Compton, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

The part to be played by Channing Tatum has not yet been specified. Bloodlines is still missing a director to helm the movie.

Tatum will star in two much-anticipated films in October 2017: Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky and Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. — AFP-Relaxnews