Channing Tatum teaches James Corden to strip for ‘Magic Mike Live’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — James Corden just put a whole new spin to the notion of NSFW.

Check out this hilarious skit that aired during yesterday’s The Late Late Show with James Corden in which Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum teaches the late-night talk show host a few sexy moves.

Would Magic James “with a single ab” be good enough to thrill the audience at the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas show?

Decide after you watch the clip above.

A sceptical Channing Tatum agrees to train James Corden for ‘Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas’. — Screengrab from YouTube