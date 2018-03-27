Chance the Rapper takes on Heineken and wins — sort of

Chance the Rapper, recipient of the Innovator Award, poses in the press room during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California March 11, 2018. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 27 — Chance the Rapper slammed a new ad by Heineken yesterday.

The ad, which aired in the US, Australia and New Zealand, was for a Heineken Light beer which has 99 calories.

It sees a bartender slide a beer past three dark-skinned people before it stops near the hand of a lighter-skinned woman.

As the woman picks up the beer, the tagline “Sometimes, Lighter is Better” appears on screen.

In a tweet, the 24-year-old rapper suggested some companies are purposely putting out “noticeably racist ads” ads to get more views and gain publicity through the outrage generated.

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it,” Chance tweeted.

“The ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg.”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The "sometimes lighter is better" Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg

He also shared a clip of the ad in question.

I found that joint 😂😂https://t.co/r4cgSLE8Uz

He stressed, however, that he was not calling for a boycott of the popular beer brand.

“Im not saying [boycott Heineken] or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad but its like how can u not,” he added.

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not

In a statement, Heineken acknowledged it had “missed the mark” with the ad.

“For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us. While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer — we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns,” the beer company said.