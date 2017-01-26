Cellist Tina Guo wants to rock with Rammstein (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Cello soloist Tina Guo is releasing her debut album Game On! and it's all about video games.

The release features music from classics like Zelda, Mario and Pokémon.

Guo says: “I feel like gaming, and movies and cinema and TV and music it really is the universal language.”

After playing in orchestras from the age of nine — the artist said her musical interests changed after her first time at an LA rock club, when she was 19.

Image of cellist Tina Guo from the Reuters video.Guo explains: “I had never been to a rock club before and just like I went inside and I was...you know it was dirty, it was dark, it was loud and it was just so different from everything I have experienced before.”

The international performer has shared the stage with big names like Stevie Wonder, The Foo Fighters and Justin Bieber. She says that she is currently collaborating with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

She says: “We are actually working on the score right now for the new Wonder Woman movie and I'm playing on that, because the Wonder Woman theme is actually myself on the electric cello. So it is really, really fun to be able to musically kind of portray her.

Despite the success and famous names her dream collaboration is with a 1990's rock band.

Guo adds: “I really want to play with Rammstein, I love them so much. I listen to them...only Rammstein...I have all their albums and I have a Rammstein shuffle playlist...”

Guo's debut album Game On! is out February 10, 2017 featuring the musical tunes of the Mario brothers, Pikachu and many more. — Reuters