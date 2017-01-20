Celine Dion to perform new song for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ soundtrack

Celine Dion will perform a new original song for the upcoming reboot of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Celine Dion, who performed the title soundtrack for the original Beauty and the Beast animated film in 1991, will perform a new original song for the upcoming reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dion will lend her powerful vocal chops to the ballad How Does a Moment Last Forever, written by Oscar-winning songwriters Tim Rice and Alan Menken.

Dion sang the original theme song with Peabo Bryson.

The titular song for the 2017 reboot will be performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The live-action Disney film stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, with the voices of Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci and Emma Thompson and hits theatres March 17. — AFP-Relaxnews