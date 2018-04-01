Celine Dion thanks fans for birthday wishes

Celine Dion performs ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 22, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 1 — Celine Dion is certainly thankful for all the love she received from her fans who did not fail to shower her with well wishes on her 50th birthday.

Dion took to social media to thank everyone for the wonderful birthday messages saying: “Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos.

“They touched me deeply. I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence.”

“Thank you for your love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years. I can’t wait to get back to being 100%, and to see you all again!”

Dion was forced to cancel her Las Vegas concerts on March 27 to April 18 to undergo surgery. She’s set to get to performing in May.