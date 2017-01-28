Celine Dion, Nick Jonas set to be a part of Bee Gees tribute

The Bee Gees contributed eight tracks to 1977 film ‘Saturday Night Fever’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees is set for a February 14 performance, with a host of musicians involved and CBS one of the partners for the live recorded performance.

Andra Day, Celine Dion, DNCE, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Tori Kelly have been added to the cohort of musicians and performers set for the Grammys’ tribute to pop and disco group, the Bee Gees, in February.

Already confirmed for the ticketed Los Angeles show have been Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Pentatonix.

Not forgetting Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb, who will reprise several songs from the group’s Saturday Night Fever album, a long player which is in its 40th anniversary year.

CBS is planning to broadcast the recording later in the year. Saturday Night Fever was released on November 15, 1977, with the feature film it was named after arriving a month later. — AFP-Relaxnews