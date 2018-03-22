Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Showbiz

Celine Dion cancels shows for ear surgery

Thursday March 22, 2018
11:41 PM GMT+8

Dion said she has been suffering from Patulous Eustachian tube, when a middle opening in the ear is abnormally open, affecting hearing. — Reuters picDion said she has been suffering from Patulous Eustachian tube, when a middle opening in the ear is abnormally open, affecting hearing. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 22 — Canadian superstar Celine Dion has cancelled a stretch of concerts in Las Vegas as she undergoes surgery for an ear condition.

Dion, who turns 50 later this month, said she has been suffering from Patulous Eustachian tube, when a middle opening in the ear is abnormally open, affecting hearing.

The singer said that her medication was no longer succeeding in treating the condition, requiring her to undergo a “minimally invasive surgical procedure.”

She cancelled shows set from March 27 to April 18 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dion, who last performed at the casino in January, will resume her performances on May 22.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately,” said Dion, whose husband and longtime manager Rene Angelil died in 2016.

“I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry,” Dion wrote on Facebook late yesterday.

The prolific singer, whose best-known hits include the Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On, has been a top entertainment attraction in Las Vegas.

Her 2003-2007 show at Caesars Palace, called A New Day, is the highest grossing musical residency in the city’s history, earning nearly US$400 million (RM1.57 billion). — AFP

