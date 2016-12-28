Celebrities pay tribute to Carrie Fisher (VIDEO)

Actors Carrie Fisher (right) and Domhnall Gleeson pose at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 ― Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died yesterday aged 60, her family said.

Celebrities and fellow actors flooded social media with expressions of shock and condolences.

Following are some notable reactions to her death:

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself)

“No words #Devastated.”

Star Trek actor William Shatner (@williamshatner)

“I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw)

“I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”

Actor Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker)

“Very saddened to see another beautiful light leaving us too soon. RIP #CarrieFisher. May you continue to be held in Gods warm embrace.”

Actor Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg)

“Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P.”

Singer and actor Bette Midler (@BetteMidler)

“Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.”

Actor Stephen Fry (@stephenfry)

“She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carriefisher”

Actor Josh Gad (@joshgad)

“I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP”

Tv host Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest)

“Thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family.”

Actor Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau)

“Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.”

Tv host Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow)

“@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone.”

Actor and comedian Seth Macfarlane (@SethMacFarlane)

“Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

Actor and writer Tina Fey

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone.”

Actor Elizabeth Banks

“#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.”

Actor Margaret Cho (@margaretcho)

“We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher”

Actor Albert Brooks (‏@AlbertBrooks)

“R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.”

Actor Steve Martin (‏@SteveMartinToGo)

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

The Acedemy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (@TheAcademy)

“Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed.”

Actor Millie Bobby Brown

“Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. #rip”

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.” ― Reuters