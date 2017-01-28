‘Cave Me In’: Gallant teams with K-pop’s Tablo, Eric Nam (VIDEO)

HONG KONG, Jan 28 — US R&B singer Gallant returns to Hong Kong in the music video for Cave Me In, calling upon K-pop stars Eric Nam and Tablo in the process.

Acclaimed for 2016 album Ology, Gallant is moving forward with collab track Cave Me In following a December guest appearance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Gallant returns to Hong Kong and adds some Asian flavour to his latest single.— YouTube screenshotGallant’s track is sure to turn K-pop fans onto the US singer-songwriter and vice-versa, as Tablo and Eric Nam provide rapped and sung breaks for the taught, shimmering track.

Filipino model and musician Liane Valenzuela co-stars in the music video. — AFP-Relaxnews