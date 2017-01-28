Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 9:53 pm GMT+8

‘Cave Me In’: Gallant teams with K-pop’s Tablo, Eric Nam (VIDEO)

Saturday January 28, 2017
09:00 PM GMT+8

HONG KONG, Jan 28 — US R&B singer Gallant returns to Hong Kong in the music video for Cave Me In, calling upon K-pop stars Eric Nam and Tablo in the process.

Acclaimed for 2016 album Ology, Gallant is moving forward with collab track Cave Me In following a December guest appearance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Gallant returns to Hong Kong and adds some Asian flavour to his latest single.— YouTube screenshotGallant returns to Hong Kong and adds some Asian flavour to his latest single.— YouTube screenshotGallant’s track is sure to turn K-pop fans onto the US singer-songwriter and vice-versa, as Tablo and Eric Nam provide rapped and sung breaks for the taught, shimmering track.

Filipino model and musician Liane Valenzuela co-stars in the music video. — AFP-Relaxnews

