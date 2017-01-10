Cause of Carrie Fisher’s heart attack remains a mystery

Chewbacca gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles June 7, 1997. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Carrie Fisher officially died of a heart attack, but more tests will be conducted to determine the exact cause.

The Star Wars actress’ death certificate listed her official cause of death as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” according to entertainment site TMZ that sighted the document.

A source added that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is expected to carry out further tests.

The coroner will also perform a toxicology test to see if there were any drugs in Fisher’s system at the time of her death, TMZ added.

Fisher was open about her decades-long battle with substance abuse and bipolar disorder.

The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She never regained consciousness and died four days later.