Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Cause of Carrie Fisher’s heart attack remains a mystery

Tuesday January 10, 2017
11:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim namesThe reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim names

Fifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teamsFifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teams

The Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like BieberThe Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like Bieber

The Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heistThe Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chewbacca gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles June 7, 1997. — Reuters picChewbacca gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles June 7, 1997. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Carrie Fisher officially died of a heart attack, but more tests will be conducted to determine the exact cause.

The Star Wars actress’ death certificate listed her official cause of death as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” according to entertainment site TMZ that sighted the document.

A source added that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is expected to carry out further tests.

The coroner will also perform a toxicology test to see if there were any drugs in Fisher’s system at the time of her death, TMZ added.

Fisher was open about her decades-long battle with substance abuse and bipolar disorder.

The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She never regained consciousness and died four days later.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline