Showbiz

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas’ 101st birthday with sweet photo

Sunday December 10, 2017
01:11 PM GMT+8

Husband and wife actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the European premiere of ‘Ant-Man’ at Leicester Square in London July 9, 2015. ― Reuters picHusband and wife actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the European premiere of ‘Ant-Man’ at Leicester Square in London July 9, 2015. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Legendary actor Kirk Douglas turned 101 yesterday and his equally famous daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to wish the Hollywood icon on his birthday.

Zeta-Jones married Douglas’ son Michael Douglas in 2000 and the couple have two children, Dylan and Carys Zeta.

In the post, Zeta-Jones posted a loving photo of her and Douglas with their arms around each other.

 

 

Under the photo, she had written: “101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤#hero.”

Zeta-Jones usually posts photos on social media whenever there is a big family occasion. 

