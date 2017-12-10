Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas’ 101st birthday with sweet photo

Husband and wife actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the European premiere of ‘Ant-Man’ at Leicester Square in London July 9, 2015. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Legendary actor Kirk Douglas turned 101 yesterday and his equally famous daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to wish the Hollywood icon on his birthday.

Zeta-Jones married Douglas’ son Michael Douglas in 2000 and the couple have two children, Dylan and Carys Zeta.

In the post, Zeta-Jones posted a loving photo of her and Douglas with their arms around each other.

101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

Zeta-Jones usually posts photos on social media whenever there is a big family occasion.