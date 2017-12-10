Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas’ 101st birthday with sweet photo

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Legendary actor Kirk Douglas turned 101 yesterday and his equally famous daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to wish the Hollywood icon on his birthday.
Zeta-Jones married Douglas’ son Michael Douglas in 2000 and the couple have two children, Dylan and Carys Zeta.
In the post, Zeta-Jones posted a loving photo of her and Douglas with their arms around each other.
Under the photo, she had written: “101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤#hero.”
Zeta-Jones usually posts photos on social media whenever there is a big family occasion.