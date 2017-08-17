Cate Blanchett to play a witch for Eli Roth

Actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film ‘Sicario’ in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes,southern France, May 19, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Australian actress Cate Blanchett is reportedly in talks to join Jack Black as part of the cast of The House with a Clock in its Walls, Eli Roth’s forthcoming full-length feature, says Variety.

The director, a horror movie virtuoso, is currently working on adapting John Bellairs’ novel for the screen.

The novel, published in 1973 in the US, stars a 10-year old boy whose parents have just died in a car crash. He is taken in by his somewhat odd uncle, who lives in an old house, haunted by a strange clock. In this small town in Michigan, Kevin discovers a whole new world made of magic, dangers, and hidden passages.

Jack Black is playing the magician uncle. Cate Blanchett would play the part of Mrs Zimmerman, his neighbor and best friend, and a magician as well.

The Oscar-winning actress currently shoots Where’d You Go, Bernadette, by director Richard Linklater (Boyhood), with Kristen Wiig.

Ahead of its release in May 2018, the public will see her starring in Thor: Ragnarok, on 25th of October. Blanchett will also appear in June 2018 in Ocean’s Eight, with Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, and Sarah Paulson.

Eli Roth, who has made a name for himself in horror movies (Cabin Fever, Hostel, The Green Inferno), will release Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis, on 22nd of November in US theaters. — AFP-Relaxnews