Cast of ‘Isle of Dogs’ say their roles didn’t feel like work (VIDEO)

Bill Murray holds the Silver Bear for Best Director award on behalf of Wes Anderson for movie 'Isle of Dogs' during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 24, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 23 — Lending their voices to deported dogs in Wes Anderson’s new stop-motion movie Isle of Dogs did not feel like work and was like going back to grade school, the film’s stars Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum and Bob Balaban said, as they showed off their best animal impressions.

The quirky movie is about a fictional Japanese city called Megasaki City that deports all of its dogs to a garbage dump island due to canine flu.

“It was fun to, just for a little while, to act like dogs, to be dogs. It was kind of fun to watch people’s faces as they tried to become dogs. I think they probably filmed it and that that’s probably worth watching,” said Murray.

“We don’t know how much they used of it but we did a lot of animal sounds, as well,” said veteran actor Balaban, making the sound of a horse.

Isle of Dogs depicts the adventures of Megasaki City’s mayor’s 12-year-old adoptive son Atari, who flies a plane to the dump island by himself to rescue his beloved dog Spots. The mayor, who has issued an executive decree to expel dogs, prevents a scientist from curing the pets and a US exchange pupil at the local school has her visa withdrawn when she suggests the mayor is seeking to turn people against dogs.

The film also stars Bryan Cranston, best known for his role in the Breaking Bad series, who said Anderson had told his starry cast to “play it natural, play it real”.

Asked about the film’s political undertones, the actors said it was very current.

“It has a lot of resonance in today’s society, globally, about immigration reform and fear and fear mongers and all kinds of things, greed and money grabs and so it resonates with a lot of different people,” said Cranston.

“It mirrors an awful lot of things that are happening around the world unfortunately but it doesn’t do heavy-handedly or is it doesn’t attempt to be political it just is,” added Balaban.

The star-studded cast also includes Greta Gerwig, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Yoko Ono, Harvey Keitel and Koyu Rankin in the role of Atari.

Isle of Dogs will be released in the United States on March 23 and the United Kingdom on March 30. — Reuters