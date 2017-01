Casey Affleck wins Golden Globe for ‘Manchester by the Sea’

Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Casey Affleck won the best drama actor Golden Globe yesterday for his unflinching performance of a man scarred by tragedy in Manchester by the Sea.

Affleck bested Joel Edgerton (Loving), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Bridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences). — AFP