Casey Affleck to star in the adaptation of John Williams’ ‘Stoner’

Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Casey Affleck, who received an Oscar earlier this year for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, is to work with British director Joe Wright on a big screen adaptation of the John Williams novel Stoner, announces Blumhouse Productions, which is to produce the project with help from Cohen Media Group and Film4.

Casey Affleck will play the role of William Stoner, the son of a poor farmer, who, at the beginning of the 20th century, leaves home to study agriculture in the University of Missouri. Having participated in a survey course on English literature, he discovers a new passion for books, and decides to devote his life to poetry and writing, even though this change of plan risks disappointing his family.

The story of this solitary man who becomes a teacher shortly before the First World War and thereafter lives through half a century of upheavals was first published in 1965 and subsequently forgotten. Republished in 2003, The New Yorker cited it in a list of great American novels you have never heard of.

The adaptation for the big screen will be led by Joe Wright, the British director of Pride & Prejudice, Hanna, and Pan. The date of November 22, has been set for the US release of his latest film Darkest Hour, a biopic of Winston Churchill with Gary Oldman, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn and Kristen Scott Thomas.

Casey Affleck has recently been in the limelight at the Deauville American Film Festival with the screening of the film A Ghost Story. In 2018, he is due to make his directorial debut with Light of My Life, the story of a father and daughter stuck in the woods. Next year he will also play alongside Robert Redford and Elisabeth Moss in a bank heist story, Old Man and the Gun. — AFP-Relaxnews