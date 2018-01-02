Carrie Underwood reveals she also injured her face in home accident

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 8, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Singer Carrie Underwood is opening up about the nasty fall she had outside her home in November and apparently her injuries were more serious than previously shared.

Underwood had revealed that she suffered broken her wrist after falling outside of her home and now she’s also speaking about how the incident caused severe cuts to her face. The country music superstar revealed to her fan club members that she received between 40 to 50 stitches on her face in addition to having surgery on her wrist.

In a note shared by People, Underwood wrote: “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Although it has been seven weeks since the incident, Underwood also revealed that she’s healing but “not quite looking the same”.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”