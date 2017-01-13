Carrie Fisher’s vintage passport up for auction on eBay

Carrie Fisher’s old passport is up for auction on eBay. — Picture courtesy of lekoycollectiblesLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Fans of the actress, who died December 27, can bid for their chance to own “Princess Leia’s” passport, which is up for auction on eBay. The current winning bid stands at US$2,025 (about RM9,034).

Issued May 26, 1983, and expiring May 25, 1993, Carrie Fisher’s passport bears witness to the actress’s travels at the time. Best known for her roles as Princess Leia in Star Wars and Marie in When Harry met Sally, the actress appears to have travelled extensively, presumably both for work and leisure.

The passport offers a snapshot of Carrie Fisher’s life, from trekking in Nepal in 1984, to jaunts in Saint Martin in December 1983 and a trip to Greece in 1984. Debbie Reynolds’ daughter also made several extended trips, as the passport features a three-month visa for India, issued February 14, 1985, and an Australian visa running October 29 to December 8, 1986.

The 23 pages of the passport contain some 20 visas issued in the name of the Californian actress.

The current winning bid stands at US$2,025. Ten per cent of proceeds from the auction will be donated to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a charity close to Carrie Fisher’s heart. — AFP-Relaxnews