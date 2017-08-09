‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ premieres with Will Smith turning up the beat (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — The first episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is finally out and Will Smith gets totally jiggy in it much to our delight!

Based on the hit Late Late Show segment, the upcoming series will feature 16 celebrity pairings. What makes the series different is that the stars will sometimes be riding with each other instead of with James Corden — and they even get out of the car.

Smith and Corden can be seen jamming to a rendition of Boom! Shake the Room and Gettin Jiggy Wit’ It that will see a marching accompany them on the rest of the rap.

Corden also managed to ask Smith if he had ever contemplated playing Barack Obama in a movie to which he replied: “Yes. I’ve talked to Barack about it. He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

Also set to appear in the series are Alicia Keys, John Legend, Will.i.am, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, Seth McFarlane, Taraji P. Henson, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Watch Will Smith rap with James Corden in this first episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’.