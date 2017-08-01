Carol Burnett returns to TV with ‘A Little Help’ from kids

Comedian and actress Carol Burnett arrives on the red carpet before being presented the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 20, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Carol Burnett is heading back to television with a new show on Netflix.

The 84-year-old actress is set to debut a 12-episode half-hour unscripted comedy called A Little Help with Carol Burnett that will feature guests getting advice on their real-life issues from a panel of kids.

Someone once asked me how old I am inside. I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about 8’. So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age,” said Burnett in a statement.

The series is set to air in 2018.