Carol Burnett returns to TV with ‘A Little Help’ from kids

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Carol Burnett is heading back to television with a new show on Netflix.
The 84-year-old actress is set to debut a 12-episode half-hour unscripted comedy called A Little Help with Carol Burnett that will feature guests getting advice on their real-life issues from a panel of kids.
Someone once asked me how old I am inside. I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about 8’. So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age,” said Burnett in a statement.
The series is set to air in 2018.