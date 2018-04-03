Cardi B shares music video for ‘Bartier Cardi’

Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Manhattan, New York January 25, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 3 — Cardi B has released the music video for her new single Bartier Cardi that is from her upcoming new album Invasion of Privacy.

The 25-year-old rapper is glamorously styled in the video that also features 21 Savage delivering his guest verse as well as rapper Migos and Cardi B’s fiancé Offset.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share news about the music video by simply saying: “Make sure ya check out Bartier Cardi music video on YOUTUBE !!!”

Invasion of Privacy is set for release on April 6.