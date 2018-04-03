Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Cardi B shares music video for ‘Bartier Cardi’

Tuesday April 3, 2018
03:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Director Dain Said confirms ‘Dukun’ uncensoredThe Edit: Director Dain Said confirms ‘Dukun’ uncensored

In-form Salah can destroy any defence, says van DijkIn-form Salah can destroy any defence, says van Dijk

Minister: Govt plans to draft Bill on women’s rightsMinister: Govt plans to draft Bill on women’s rights

The Edit: Chef Sherson Lian weighs in on crispy skin rendang debateThe Edit: Chef Sherson Lian weighs in on crispy skin rendang debate

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Manhattan, New York January 25, 2018. — Reuters picCardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Manhattan, New York January 25, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 3 — Cardi B has released the music video for her new single Bartier Cardi that is from her upcoming new album Invasion of Privacy.  

The 25-year-old rapper is glamorously styled in the video that also features 21 Savage delivering his guest verse as well as rapper Migos and Cardi B’s fiancé Offset.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share news about the music video by simply saying: “Make sure ya check out Bartier Cardi music video on YOUTUBE !!!”  

Invasion of Privacy is set for release on April 6.

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram