Cardi B announces highly anticipated debut album

Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Manhattan, New York January 25, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 27 — US rapper Cardi B has revealed that her debut album will be called Invasion of Privacy and is set for release next week.

The “It” rapper of the moment has gained a faithful following with her no-filter persona and her hit blockbuster single Bodak Yellow. Earlier this year, she featured on Bruno Mars’ Finesse remix and in its ‘90s-themed video, and she’ll be opening for Mars on the final leg of his 24K Magic tour later this year.

Now — and after telling fans at the iHeartRadio Awards earlier this month that an album was coming in April — Cardi B has announced details of her first LP, along with its bold cover art, just a week ahead of its release.

Invasion of Privacy is due out April 6. — AFP-Relaxnews