Cara Delevingne joins Orlando Bloom on Amazon’s ‘Carnival Row’

Actress Cara Delevingne. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — Model/actress Cara Delevingne has signed on to star opposite Orlando Bloom in Amazon's fresh drama series Carnival Row.

The show, described as "fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city," revolves around the increasing tensions between local citizens of the town and the growing immigrant population of mythical creatures which are arriving in the area, fleeing their war-torn homeland (via Variety).

Delevingne — who recently starred in Luc Besson's sci-fi blockbuster Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — will play the role of Vignette Stonemoss, a refugee who has to face the prejudice against her kind, but also a number of secrets haunting her.

Carnival Row, which has been ordered for an eight-episode first season, will be written and executive produced by showrunner Rene Echevarria and is scheduled to begin filming this fall for a 2019 release. — AFP-Relaxnews