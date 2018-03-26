Can these teens figure out music from the 90’s? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 26 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with another 90s challenge for a group of teens who have to try and guess popular songs from that decade.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

Some of the songs the teens listened to included If It Makes You Happy by Sheryl Crow, Iris by Goo Goo Dolls, Lovefool by The Cardigans and more.

Think you know your 90s music well? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.

