Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Can these teens figure out music from the 90’s? (VIDEO)

Monday March 26, 2018
03:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Thai drag queens hope new show brings LGBT acceptanceThe Edit: Thai drag queens hope new show brings LGBT acceptance

Govt tables Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 for first readingGovt tables Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 for first reading

The Edit: Booming online sales is pushing watchmakers to the webThe Edit: Booming online sales is pushing watchmakers to the web

The Edit: What’s the story behind Siti Nurhaliza’s baby’s name?The Edit: What’s the story behind Siti Nurhaliza’s baby’s name?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, March 26 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with another 90s challenge for a group of teens who have to try and guess popular songs from that decade.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

Some of the songs the teens listened to included If It Makes You Happy by Sheryl Crow, Iris by Goo Goo Dolls, Lovefool by The Cardigans and more.

Think you know your 90s music well? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.

This new clip from popular YouTube channel React has a group of teens yet again trying to guess songs from the 90s. This new clip from popular YouTube channel React has a group of teens yet again trying to guess songs from the 90s.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram