Camila Mendes of ‘Riverdale’ joins dating app comedy ‘The Stand In’

Camila Mendes made her breakthrough co-starring in ‘Riverdale’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 29 — The actress behind Veronica Lodge of Riverdale is one of five leads named to The Stand In, a comedy about a new kind of dating app.

Camila Mendes, Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, Lady Bird), Matt Walsh (Veep), Noah Centineo (The Fosters) and Odiseas Georgiadis (All We Had) are the first cast members announced for The Stand In.

The teen comedy is about a high school grad (Centineo) who creates a new kind of dating app, reports Deadline Hollywood.

It allows users to book him as a substitute boyfriend for all sorts of situations, while he uses it to raise money for his college education.

But through his work he falls in love and starts to question his own identity.

Mendes and Marano come in as private school students, with Georgiadis as the app’s co-creator; Walsh plays the lead’s father, a famous novelist with personal issues.

Filming is currently underway, though a release date has not yet been announced.

Mendes can currently be seen in two seasons of Riverdale as Veronica Lodge, a well-to-do New York arrival to the small town and its secrets.

She made her feature film debut with romcom The New Romantic, which debuted at SXSW earlier in March. — AFP-Relaxnews