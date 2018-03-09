Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Camila Cabello shares video for 'Never Be the Same'

Friday March 9, 2018
06:57 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — US singer Camila Cabello has just released the video Never Be the Same, the second single off her debut, self-titled album.

The Cuban-American singer lounges in a hotel room as the clip for Never Be the Same opens, goofing around and eating a plate of fries in footage with a retro, home-video feel. From there, the video turns sleeker, as it cuts to scenes that find her in couture clothing and dramatic staged settings.

Never Be the Same is the second single from Cabello's debut solo album Camila, which was released last month.

The artist, who rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, will soon launch her Never Be the Same Tour in support of the album; the trek gets under way April 9 and will visit North American and European cities through June 27. — AFP-RelaxnewsCamila Cabello arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP picCamila Cabello arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

