Calvin Harris set for more Vegas shows

Thursday January 26, 2017
09:39 AM GMT+8

Musician Calvin Harris arrives at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2015. — Reuters picMusician Calvin Harris arrives at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — It looks like Calvin Harris is in for another busy year, as another Hakkasan Las Vegas residency has been announced.

In addition to the Scottish DJ, the group’s 2017 roster includes Tiesto, Kaskade and Zedd, Billboard reports. The musicians will play throughout the group’s nightspot venues, such as Caesars Palace and Hakkasan Nightclub.

A statement published by Billboard by vice president of entertainment for Hakkasan Group James Algate said: “With an extremely talented group of long-time residents and new artists on the rise, we believe that this year’s line-up contains an incredibly strong and gifted collection of artists and we look forward to welcoming them to the Hakkasan Group family.” — AFP-Relaxnews

