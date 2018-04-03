Calvin Harris announces song with Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 22, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 3 — DJ Calvin Harris revealed on Twitter today morning that he has a single on the way with British singer Dua Lipa.

While Harris’ tweet simply says the track will be arriving “soon”, an Instagram post by the singer clarified that the track, called One Kiss, will be out on Friday.

The upcoming single will follow Harris’s recent collab with PARTYNEXTDOOR on Nuh Ready Nuh Ready, which dropped in February and was the first new music from Harris since last year’s album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Dua Lipa, who won Brit Awards earlier this year for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act, released her self-titled debut album last July, topping the charts in several countries with the album single New Rules.

Pre-save One Kiss on Spotify via onekisspresave.com. — AFP-Relaxnews