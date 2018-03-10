Bukit Jalil transformed into giant cinema for ‘Lee Chong Wei’ world premiere

Audience members watch the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — With a special-built giant 40m X 17m LED screen National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil has turned into a mega cinema tonight.

The World Premiere Lee Chong Wei Extended Version of Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend became the of its kind movie premiere that made it into the Asia Book of Records and the Malaysia Book of Records.

Datuk Lee Chong Wei with his wife Datin Wong Mew Choo and their two sons, Kingston and Terrance, joined 20,000 spectators to watch his biotic film for the first time.

Also attending the world premiere were Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

The world class event started with a red carpet walk to mark the opening of the world premiere, that witnessed Chong Wei and his family, cast members, guests and celebrities making their entrance.

Patrons at the stadium were the first to watch the making of the movie and entertained by two singers — Nabila Razali and Priscilla Abby — who were tasked to perform the theme song Cahaya Juara.

The 133-minute duration film entitled Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend is about the emotional ride through Chong Wei’s life before emerging as the world number one badminton player.

The film also highlighted the spirit of ‘Malaysia Boleh’ and self determination to succeed.

Among the stellar cast of the movie produced by CB Pictures in association with Mahu Pictures is Datuk Rosyam Nor, who acted as Datuk Misbun Sidek, the coach who was responsible to develop his talent.

Also, in the movie cast are Jake Eng, who played the young Chong Wei and Ashley Hua as Datin Wong Mew Choo.

The film will be released at 130 cinemas nationwide on March 15. — Bernama