BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Her’ is breaking records everywhere (VIDEO)

BTS accepts the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Sept 21 — It looks like K-pop group BTS’ latest album Love Yourself: Her is living up to the hype.

According to CNN, it currently holds the top spot on iTunes’ top-selling album chart in 73 countries and territories across three continents.

The news shouldn’t really come as a surprise as there were over a million pre-orders for Love Yourself: Her before its September 18 release.

It is the group’s first album since Wings last October.

Meanwhile, the music video for the album’s debut single, DNA made K-pop history after it hit 10 million views on YouTube in about eight hours. By the 24-hour mark, it had been viewed 21 million times.

BTS has also become the first Korean act to land on global music streaming service Spotify’s Global Top 50 playlist.

According to the group’s agency Big Hit Entertainment yesterday, DNA ranked No. 50 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 playlist, marking the first time any K-pop musician has cracked the list.

The seven-member group is used to making headlines with record-breaking firsts. In May, they became the first K-pop act to clinch a Billboard Music Award.

Watch BTS’ music video for DNA below: