Bryce Dallas Howard set for directorial debut on novel adaptation

Saturday July 29, 2017
12:34 PM GMT+8

Bryce Dallas Howard has previously directed a handful of short films. — Reuters picBryce Dallas Howard has previously directed a handful of short films. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 29 — Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard has signed on to helm her first feature film Sorta Like a Rock Star, based on the Matthew Quick novel of the same name.

While Howard has previously directed a handful of short films as well as an M-80 music video starring Lily Collins, this project will mark her full-length debut.

The plot revolves around a character dubbed Amber Appleton — an optimistic high school student who secretly lives in her mom’s school bus during her senior year after an altercation at home.

According to Variety reports that the film is currently in early development and without a distributor but Lee Stollman, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen are on board to produce. — AFP-Relaxnews

