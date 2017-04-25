Bryan Singer working on new futuristic sci-fi series

Bryan Singer will produce the series ‘August One’ for Blackpills. — file picLOS ANGELES, April 25 — The X-Men and The Usual Suspects director is teaming with Paris-based mobile-focused digital streaming service Blackpills to produce a futuristic thriller called August One.

August One is set in a world in which the Roman Empire never collapsed. Instead, the civilisation evolved to became a technologically advanced society where slavery and corruption are commonplace.

Known for directing several movies in the X-Men franchise, including Apocalypse and Days of Future Past — as well as The Usual Suspects and Valkyrie — Bryan Singer is lined up to produce the series. He has previously directed and produced television shows, including episodes of House. The American filmmaker will be working alongside actor John Cabrera, who stars in Gilmore Girls. The pair worked together on web series H+ which screened on YouTube in 2012.

Available since March 2012 in the USA, Blackpills is expected to roll out to other countries soon. Co-founded by Daniel Marhely, who previously co-founded Deezer, and Patrick Holzman, formerly of France’s Canal+ and Allociné, with backing from French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, the platform is designed to host short series specially designed for mobile viewing.

Other famous names of the big screen have already announced collaborations with Blackpills, including Luc Besson with Playground and Zoe Cassavetes — daughter of John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands — with Junior. — AFP-Relaxnews