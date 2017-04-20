Bryan Cranston retreats from his perfect life in ‘Wakefield’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 20 — Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner star in the dark comic drama from director Robin Swicord, Wakefield.

Based on the short story by E.L. Doctorow of the same name, the film centres on Cranston who is a successful attorney that suddenly finds himself bored with his predictable suburban life.

“So much is the same, week after week,” he says in the trailer. “Who hasn’t had the impulse to put their life on hold for a moment?”

He does exactly that by taking up residence in the attic of his own garage and abandoning his family and job. As he keeps an eye on his family’s activities from his hideout while slowly withdrawing from society, the question that arises is: Can he ever return to his normal self?

The synopsis of the film reads: “What would your life look like without you in it? Outwardly, Howard Wakefield (Cranston) is the picture of success. He has a loving wife (Garner) and two daughters, a prestigious job as a Manhattan lawyer, and a comfortable home in the suburbs. Inwardly, though, he’s suffocating. One day, something snaps and Howard goes into hiding in his garage attic. Leaving his family to wonder what happened to him, he observes them from the attic window — an outsider spying in on his own life. As the days of self-imposed isolation stretch into months, Howard begins to wonder: Is it even possible to go back to the way things were? Driven by a tour de force, darkly comic performance from Breaking Bad’s Cranston, Wakefield is a provocative look at what it means to walk away from it all.”

Wakefield is set for release on May 19.

