Bruno Mars releases ‘Versace on the Floor’ music video with Zendaya

Monday August 14, 2017
11:43 AM GMT+8

Bruno Mars performs ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ during a tribute to the late singer Prince at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 13, 2017. — Reuters picBruno Mars performs ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ during a tribute to the late singer Prince at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Bruno Mars has released a new music video for Versace on the Floor that features a very sultry Zendaya.

The song is off of Mars’ double platinum 24K Magic album and follows the project’s first two singles 24K Magic and That’s What I Like.

In the video, Zendaya can be seen in a super sexy gold mini-dress as she dances around in a hotel room while Bruno plays the piano in an adjoining room.

Mars also surprised fans over the weekend during his concert in Detroit by announcing that he would be donating US$1 million (RM4.3 million) to help victims of the Flint water crisis.

