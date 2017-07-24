Bruno Mars Malaysia concert rumour has social media buzzing

Bruno Mars performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam November 7, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — It has been strongly hinted that Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars might be coming to Malaysia very soon!

The news exploded on social media after event company, PR Worldwide uploaded a photo of the Roman numbers “XXIVk” with the caption “Stay tuned for the magic!”.

Stay tuned for the magic! pic.twitter.com/t8xdlWS4b9 — PR Worldwide (@PRWorldwide) July 24, 2017

That itself is already enough to let fans know that they are indeed bringing over the sensational pop star to Malaysia.

As many already know, “XXIVk” stands for “24k”, and 24k Magic is the name of Bruno Mars’ latest album, featuring the lead single of the same name — so the hint was pretty obvious from the start.

The album also features other famous singles like That’s What I Like and Versace on the Floor.

For now, no other details have been provided by the organiser, but it is possible that the concert might take place next year as the 31-year-old will be heading to Australia in March 2018 for his 24k Magic World Tour, so we assume that the Malaysian date will also take place somewhere during that time due to proximity.

Since his last show in Malaysia was completely sold out, hopefully this time it will be a two-day concert like his other tour stops so fans wouldn’t have to rush (too badly) to get tickets! — TheHive.Asia